DALE ASBURY PARKER, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. He was born October 4, 1948, in Beckley, W.Va., to the late Lawrence and Latha Wood Parker. Dale is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patsy; children Bret A. (Sue), Ashley (Elbert); sister Debbie Spencer; grandchildren Aracoma, Annika, Mason, Joshua, Elizabeth and Jon. Dale was a businessman in Logan County, W.Va., for 40 years and a member of the Abundant Life Baptist Church. He loved sports, watching and participating. Golf, Mountaineer football and the Cincinnati Reds were his favorites. When his son Bret was young, he also coached youth Little League. He will be remembered as a kind soul and a great father and grandfather. Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
