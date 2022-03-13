DALE EUGENE WESTLAKE, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio, under the loving care of Hospice. He was born on August 11, 1934, in Toronto, Ohio, to the late John and Margaret (Davis) Westlake. Dale was preceded in death by his siblings, John Westlake, Richard Westlake, Mary Martha Westlake, Betty (Westlake) Alban and Majorie (Westlake) Anderson; and grandson, Nicholas Vogler. He leaves behind several loving family members including his wife, Phyllis (Bradshaw) Westlake; children, Terri (Carpenter) Vogler, John Carpenter, Jeffrey Westlake, Michele (Westlake) Sigler, Jodie (Westlake) Gadoury, Jeffery Westlake, John Westlake and Joel Westlake; grandchildren, Jessica Vogler, Gorby Carpenter, Taylor (Westlake) Shields, Chantz Sigler, Zachariah Sigler, Adam Gadoury, Sean Gadoury, Timothy Westlake, John Westlake, Nicole (Westlake) Thomas, Jeffery Westlake; and 11 great-grandchildren. Dale was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. He was also a member of Proctorville Masonic Lodge No. 550. He was in sales and traveled the globe for his service and employment. There will be no visitation or funeral services. We lovingly ask that if you would like to share memories, you can do so on Hall Funeral Home website. Also, we request that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Huntington in memory of this wonderful man. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- ERIC CHANDLER TARDY
- Judge rules in favor of sober living house’s lawsuit against city
- Cannabis dispensary opens in Huntington
- Cleared of murder in Cabell County, man seeks civil remedy for decade spent in prison
- Historian shares ‘mysteries’ of Lawrence County sites
- Houses passes 5% pay raise for state employees, $10K bump for State Police troopers
- Butler overcomes hearing loss to cheer on Dragons
- ERIC CHANDLER TARDY
- Nigerian sentenced in romance scheme in Huntington
- Muncy shoots St. Joe to state tournament
Collections
- Photos: 2022 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: Group pickleball lesson at YMCA
- Photos: Stormy weather around Huntington
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Tug Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington tops Cabell Midland in Class AAAA semifinals
- Photos: Don Rigsby performs at The Fly In Cafe
- Photos: Huntington tops George Washington in Class AAAA quarterfinals
- Photos: Mountwest Community and Technical College Center for Culinary Arts
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Capital, Class AAAA quarterfinals
- Photos: HerdCon Pop Culture Convention