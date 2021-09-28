DANIEL DALE HOFMEISTER, 49, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Holly Tilley, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel by Pastor Howard Henry. Burial will follow at Newman-Hatten Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. He was born November 23, 1971 in New Ulm, Minn., the son of Richard and Patricia Butler Hofmeister. He was a truck driver for Ashland Specialty Company. In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by his children, Bethany Ratcliff, Ashley, Jessie and Josh Hofmeister, and a brother and a sister, Steven Hofmeister and Stacy Boyle. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel and from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you