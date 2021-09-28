DANIEL DALE HOFMEISTER, 49, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Holly Tilley, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel by Pastor Howard Henry. Burial will follow at Newman-Hatten Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. He was born November 23, 1971 in New Ulm, Minn., the son of Richard and Patricia Butler Hofmeister. He was a truck driver for Ashland Specialty Company. In addition to his wife and parents he is survived by his children, Bethany Ratcliff, Ashley, Jessie and Josh Hofmeister, and a brother and a sister, Steven Hofmeister and Stacy Boyle. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel and from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Starbucks, Qdoba, Papa John’s coming to Stadium Center in Huntington
- Ugly scene mars exciting game in Boone
- Prichard Building project gets $3 million grant; construction expected to begin in January
- List would help buy remaining properties for Chesapeake Bypass
- Lesage airport becomes private airstrip following sale
- Despite self-defense claim, Huntington double homicide case moves forward
- Chuck Landon: Why is MU's attendance so low?
- Two sentenced to prison in federal drug cases
- Huntington teen pleads guilty to manslaughter charges
- JENNIFER MARIE MERRYWEATHER-DEAN
Collections
- Photos: 'Moana Jr.' at Huntington High School
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. South Charleston, football
- Photos: Funktafest 5
- Photos: Appalachian State tops Marshall, 31-30
- Photos: A Fairfield Community Celebration of Gratitude for Dr. And Mrs. Jerome Gilbert
- Photos: 3rd Avenue Art Gallery
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg
- Photos: Race for Rembert rubber duck race
- Photos: FoxFire Music & Arts Festival, Friday
- Photos: Marshall conducts President's Media Quoits Tournament