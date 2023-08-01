The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Daniel H. "Skip" Wiley
DANIEL H. "SKIP" WILEY, 79, of Ironton, Ohio, previously of Columbus, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Legacy Riverview in South Point, Ohio. Skip is preceded in death by his parents George D. and Elizabeth J. Wiley, his daughter Julie Ann McGreevy.

Skip is survived by his loving partner of 61 years, Sally L. "Nance"; nephew W. Gregory (Kathy) Barnetson of Americus, Georgia; grandson Tyler (Kelsey) Derflinger of Columbus, Ohio; great-granddaughter Skylar Ann Derflinger; step- great-grandson Braylon Rogers; sister Beth Ann Barnetson of Hudson, Florida; niece Suzanne R. (Michael) Kiggin of Powell, Ohio.

