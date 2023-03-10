DANIEL LEE MAYS, 65 of Ironton, husband of Judy White Mays, died March 8. He was a licensed welder and retired from Dow Chemical as a Crew Leader. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 13 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. March 12 at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you