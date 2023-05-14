DANIEL McCRAY "DANNY" WHEELER, 60, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his residence. He was born October 12, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Gordon and Linda Wheeler of Proctorville, Ohio. Danny was a graduate of Fairland High School and Marshall University and was a member of Rome Church of Christ. He was the co-owner and operator of Moore's Hardware with his family. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Kerri McDaniel Wheeler; a sister, Cheri (Dan) Cobb of Proctorville; a niece, Allison (Jacob) Wells of Chesapeake, Ohio; and a great-niece Audrey Wells of Chesapeake, Ohio. Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with his friend Scott Shafer officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses or to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.

