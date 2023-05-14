DANIEL McCRAY "DANNY" WHEELER, 60, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his residence. He was born October 12, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Gordon and Linda Wheeler of Proctorville, Ohio. Danny was a graduate of Fairland High School and Marshall University and was a member of Rome Church of Christ. He was the co-owner and operator of Moore's Hardware with his family. In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Kerri McDaniel Wheeler; a sister, Cheri (Dan) Cobb of Proctorville; a niece, Allison (Jacob) Wells of Chesapeake, Ohio; and a great-niece Audrey Wells of Chesapeake, Ohio. Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with his friend Scott Shafer officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses or to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputy who fatally struck teen while driving cruiser won't face charges
- Frito-Lay's new $16 million distribution center unveiled in Scott Depot
- Rice transfer quarterback commits to Marshall
- Cabell County restaurant inspections
- Golf course's opening next phase of Grand Patrician project in Milton
- Punter turned bunter helps Highlanders rally by Knights
- Thomas Edwin Nash
- Police roundup: Huntington Police investigate small business break-in
- Orval Restaurant Group continues to grow in Tri-State
- BUSINESS BEAT: Takaya restaurant coming to former Golden Corral location
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland Prom 2023
- Photos: Grand Patrician Resort Golf Course grand opening
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates three
- Photos: Ribbon cutting for Frito-Lay's new distributing center
- Photos: Huntington baseball defeats Cabell Midland, 6-4
- Photos: Spring Valley baseball defeats Huntington, 7-1
- Photos: Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Milton Elementary
- Photos: Sectional final, Cabell Midland defeats Lincoln County 3-2
- Photos: Section 1 baseball tournament, Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
- Photos: Tri-State STEM+M graduation