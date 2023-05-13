DANIEL McCRAY WHEELER, 60 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Kerri McDaniel Wheeler, died May 11 at home. He was the co-owner and operator of Moore's Hardware. Memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. May 15 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Friends gather one hour before service. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses or to Hospice of Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

