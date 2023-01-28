DANIEL R. HIERONIMUS of Ironton, husband of Janet Waller Hieronimus, died Jan. 26. He was the former Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff and Ohio Highway Patrol Sergeant. He retired as Executive Director of the STAR Community Justice Center. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at First Baptist Church of Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nucor working through permit process, actively hiring
- Polymer Alliance Zone buys $7.5 million manufacturing property in Huntington
- 'American Pickers' to return to West Virginia in March, here's how to be on the show:
- Cabell Midland band teacher recognized for dedication, creativity
- Anna M. Archer
- Herd turns focus in-house after portal window closes
- George C. Lambros
- Wayne Middle Chicken Tenders club expanding with greenhouse
- Prep sports notebook: Marshall offers Highlanders kicker Aya-ay
- Chuck Landon: Former MU coach calls out gamblers
Collections
- Photos: Old Time Dance at Heritage Hall
- Photos: Cincinnati Reds Caravan stops at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo at Marshall Recreation Center
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Families Attend Interactive Animal Show
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, girls basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. St. Albans, girls basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, girls basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Louisiana-Monroe, men's basketball