DANIEL R. HIERONIMUS of Ironton, husband of Janet Waller Hieronimus, died Jan. 26. He was the former Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff and Ohio Highway Patrol Sergeant. He retired as Executive Director of the STAR Community Justice Center. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at First Baptist Church of Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you