DANIEL RAY CLICK, 63, formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, father of Kristen Click-Sanders of Ashland and Kelli Click-Aliff of Frankfort, Ky., died April 5 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired South Point Local School District bus driver. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. April 8 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; friends may gather one hour before the service. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. www.tracybrammerfh.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you