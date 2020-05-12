DANNIE JOSEPH SAUNDERS, 64, of Powell, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Employed by Chemical Abstracts Service. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Saunders. Dannie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carla Saunders; children, Nolan (Katherine) Saunders, Nathaniel (Chelsea) Saunders, Noa Saunders and Noelle Saunders; grandchildren, Braedyn, Carrick, and Molly; mother, Joyce Saunders; brothers, Terri (Lisa) Saunders and Chris Saunders. A member of Lifepoint Church. Dannie graduated from South Point (Ohio) High School and received his A.B. and M.A. degrees from Marshall University. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Lung Association. Condolences may be left at www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio.

