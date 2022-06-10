DANNY EUGENE STEWART, 68, of Ironton, widower of Rita Wilds Stewart, died June 7 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He retired from the Rock Hill Local School District, where he worked in the bus garage as a mechanic, janitor, and maintenance man. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 10 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

