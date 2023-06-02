Danny Monroe Damron
SYSTEM

DANNY MONROE DAMRON, 75 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born May 30, 1948, to the late Charles Adrian and Hazel Pauline Young Damron. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kinley Curry. Danny is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Damron; children Kari (Jason) Ward, Kevin (Shelly) Damron and Kristin Curry (Brandon Saunders); grandchildren Presley (Cody) Barker, Dylan (Brooklynn) Murphy, Natalie Ward, Ryan Ward, Collin (Kendra) Damron, Alex Curry; great-grandchildren Bennett Murphy, Luca Damron and sister Donna Jesse (Pat). There will be a graveside service at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

