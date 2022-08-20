Darlene A. Hayes
DARLENE A. HAYES, 90, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born November 9, 1931, in Lawrence County, Ohio, daughter of the late Med and Minerva Harper Hayes. She was preceded in death by brothers Emerson, Ben, William and Jim Hayes; sister Dorothy Thacker; special sister-in-law Pat Hayes; special nephews Little Roger Rucker, Jr., and Cody Mulligan. She is survived by special nieces and nephews that she loved as her own children, Nerva Hessler (Bob Walters), Mike (Rachel) Huff, Jim (Debbie) Hayes, Bill (Sonja) Hayes, Patty Rucker (Corbin Adkins), Marie (Roger) Callicoat, and John (Charlsie) Hayes; grand-nieces and nephews, Jay (Sarah) Hessler, Donnie Hessler (Kim), Samantha (Willie) Ward, Little Lisa Hayes, Jasmine (Anthony) Gishnock, Bridget Hayes, Chris Huff, Elizabeth Huff, Johnny Rucker, Nick Malavenda, Wes Malavenda (Allie); great- grand-nieces and nephews, Taylor Mulligan, Noah Hessler, Skylar Gishnock and Emma Ward; and many other nieces and nephews. She was a member of Church of Christ of Greasy Ridge and Proctorville VFW Post 6878 Auxiliary. Darlene was a retired secretary from Collins Career and Technical Center, Chesapeake, Ohio. A graveside service and burial will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio, with Minister Barry Kelley officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

