DARLENE PRICE, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Cecil William Price, died July 25 at home. She retired from the Kyger Creek Credit Union. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. July 29 at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Ohio mandates of social distancing and face covering will be followed. There will be no visitation. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com

