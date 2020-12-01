DARRELL R. RILEY SR., 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be his Heavenly Father on November 28, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va., after complications from open heart surgery. He was born September 20, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Leslie and Sybil Adkins Riley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special grandson, Bryan Daniel Blake. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria Whitley Riley; a son, Darrell Ray Riley of Proctorville, Ohio; a daughter, Lori (Danny) Turley of Proctorville, Ohio; two grandsons, Aaron Riley of Aspen, Colorado, and Kyle Riley of San Diego, Calif.; one granddaughter, Sarah Burton of Proctorville, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Kannon Burton and Lennon Burton of Proctorville, Ohio, and Sawyer Riley of Colorado; and a brother, Gary (Helen) Riley. He attended Faith Baptist Chapel and was also retired from Steel of West Virginia after 42-½ years of service. Private family service will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Rick Miller and Pastor Bob Bins with private burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
