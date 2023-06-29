On June 20, 2023, DAVID ADKINS, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 1, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va. David leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Ruth Swindler Adkins; one son, Shawn Adkins; three grandchildren, James Adkins, Andrew (Sarah) Adkins, and Kara (Jaye) Adkins; two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Elijah Adkins; one brother, Mike (Dee) McComas; and several nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Francis and Bill "Linsey" McComas. David was raised by his grandparents, Jim "Huey" and Mary White, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Janet Adkins; two grandchildren, Mary and Dakota Adkins; and his uncle that was like a brother to him, Billy White. David was a U.S. Navy veteran and lifetime member of Proctorville VFW Post 6878. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by Proctorville VFW Post 6878. Burial will follow. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Proctorville VFW Post 6878, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, Ohio 45669. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- After long hiatus, horses are back at Kanawha State Forest
- Touma family to gift Century Building in downtown Huntington to Marshall
- Donnelly returns to Marshall baseball staff
- Marshall soccer is the subject of new comedy skits by English director
- Taevion Kinsey signs free agent deal with Utah Jazz
- Plenty of activities planned to celebrate Fourth of July
- Blatt named WV state superintendent of schools
- Dennison will remain involved with Coalfield Development after joining Marshall
- Council agrees on plan to design street improvements along 3rd Avenue
- Students show ELA, math progress in unofficial testing scores
Collections
- Photos: Don't Tread on Us Festival at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: 2nd annual Loud & Proud event
- Photos: MSAC football 7 on 7 scrimmage
- Photos: Picnic with the Pops, Symphonique 54 Disco Spectacular
- Photos: 2023 WV Junior Amateur Championship, First Round
- Photos: Marshall baseball stadium
- Photos: HMA Block Party: Where Art Comes to Life
- Photos: Huntington Kids Camp fun day
- Photos: West Virginia Junior Amateur, final round
- Photos: Ribbon cutting ceremony for Anchor of Hope