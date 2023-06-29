The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On June 20, 2023, DAVID ADKINS, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 1, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va. David leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Ruth Swindler Adkins; one son, Shawn Adkins; three grandchildren, James Adkins, Andrew (Sarah) Adkins, and Kara (Jaye) Adkins; two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Elijah Adkins; one brother, Mike (Dee) McComas; and several nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Francis and Bill "Linsey" McComas. David was raised by his grandparents, Jim "Huey" and Mary White, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Janet Adkins; two grandchildren, Mary and Dakota Adkins; and his uncle that was like a brother to him, Billy White. David was a U.S. Navy veteran and lifetime member of Proctorville VFW Post 6878. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by Proctorville VFW Post 6878. Burial will follow. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Proctorville VFW Post 6878, 32 Township Road 1225, Proctorville, Ohio 45669. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

