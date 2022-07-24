DAVID ALLEN HAMLIN, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday July 21, 2022, in Four Seasons of Washington Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born on June 24, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Paul David and Jennie Bias Hamlin. He is survived by two sisters Diana (Bob) Riner and Brenda Keenan; one brother, Phillip (Tona) Hamlin; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday July 25, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery in Getaway, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Fat Patty's franchise in Tri-State has new owners
- Nuclear power developer sees potential in Ohio Valley
- DirecTV workers in Huntington plan to picket company
- CNN series to air ‘Black Appalachia’ episode Sunday night
- Donna Jean Staley Spry May
- Former Herd basketball chaplain joining Auburn men's staff
- Wary, storm-weary Huntington residents avoid flooding despite heavy rainfall
- Active COVID cases hit five-month high in West Virginia
- Greenup couple convicted in abuse of foster child
- Man arrested after shots fired at night club
Collections
- Photos: CWA Local 2009 conducts picket
- Photos: Welcome home celebration for baby Steele Merritt
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Beauty Pageant
- Photos: WV Little League 8-10 State Softball Tournament Championship
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and Alcon present job fair
- Photos: Appalachia Service Project visits Guyandotte
- Photos: Marshall conducts summer basketball practice
- Photos: The Wild Ramp celebrates 10 years in business
- Photos: Dollar Dip Day
- Photos: WV Little League 9-11 State Softball Championship