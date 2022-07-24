DAVID ALLEN HAMLIN, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday July 21, 2022, in Four Seasons of Washington Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born on June 24, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Paul David and Jennie Bias Hamlin. He is survived by two sisters Diana (Bob) Riner and Brenda Keenan; one brother, Phillip (Tona) Hamlin; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday July 25, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery in Getaway, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

