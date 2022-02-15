On Saturday, February 12, 2022, DAVID BRAMMER, formerly of South Point, Ohio, went to be with Jesus at the age of 84. David was raised in South Point, Ohio, later moving to Proctorville to raise his children with his wife, Sue. David and Sue moved to South Point and then finally to Lancaster, Ohio, where they both lived until their deaths. David was born January 27, 1938, in Ironton, Ohio, to Jerry and Omagene Brammer. David was employed by Riley Development Company until 1984. David enjoyed his many friends and his family immensely. Often referred to as “the mayor,” he made himself at home in any city he lived, making friends and helping those in need. He never knew a stranger. He made everyone he came in contact with feel special. He loved to cook for others, especially those who needed a helping hand. David and his late wife, Sue Brammer, were incredible parents to their children, and their home was always open to any kids who needed encouragement or help. David loved big family gatherings and always made it a point to attend all the family celebrations he could. He had a very special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David also enjoyed dirt track racing and loved riding alongside his son in a push truck at Atomic Raceway. David was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Brammer; his son, Michael Brammer; his father, Jerry Brammer; his mother, Omagene Brammer; his brother, Jerry Brammer; and two sisters, Virginia Stover and Barbara Brammer. He is survived by his sons, Jerry David (Mary) Stapleton, Kathy Brammer, Keith (Betty) Brammer, Chris (Kim) Brammer; and his daughter, Lisa (Pete) Kandra; his siblings, Ethel Curtis, Carlene Domke, Esther Devore, Wanda (Rick) Ray. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
