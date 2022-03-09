DAVID “DICK” LANG, age 83, went to be with Jesus, March 5, 2022, at home in Getaway surrounded by his wife and daughters.
He was born Sept. 10, 1938, in Getaway, Ohio, the son of the late Daniel E. Lang and Carrie Schneider Lang. He was also preceded in death by sisters Faye (Walter) Simpson and Dorothy Lang and a host of other family members.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon Smith Lang. Also surviving are daughters Kathy (Roger) Gosselin, Jenny (Tommy) Johnson and Shelley (Andy) Pinkerman, all of Getaway. Grandchildren include Daniel, Jacob, Carrie, Kayla, Olivia, Jaydon, Sarah and Nathan. Great-grandchildren include Isaiah, Ivie, Renly, Ash, Nolan, Kinley, and Kaylin. He is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dick was a lifelong resident of Getaway and a 1956 graduate of Chesapeake High School. He loved his Panthers -- missed games very rarely until Covid 19.
He viewed life as being a servant. He believed one should serve everyone around him/her.
He served his country by doing a four-year tour of duty with the U.S. Army. Sgt. Lang served as a medic in the army. Dick served his community working at the Chesapeake Post Office, dairy farming for 25 years, and Union Township Trustee for 25 years. After retiring, the Lawrence County Commissioners hired him for whom he served as their assistant, Solid Waste manager for the county, and then EMS house numbering.
Juvenile Judge David Payne hired him to be in charge of the boys at the Juvenile Court. He also served on the Lawrence County Fairboard, Draft Horse Club, Ohio Farm Bureau Council Member, 4-H advisor for 15 years, Proctorville Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star and American Legion. This kept him busy, which was what he liked.
Dick currently was assisting Union Township Trustees and enjoying running a small beef herd in Getaway. Dick’s most gratifying activity was service to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Symmes Creek Missionary Baptist Church where he served as deacon, taught youth and adult classes, choir member and AWANA leader. He was a member of the Gideons International.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gideons would be appreciated to spread God’s word. PO Box 687, Proctorville, Ohio 45669. Jesus had a chair in Dick’s house and was the center of Sharon and Dick’s life. Dick worshiped Him faithfully and was ready to meet Him.
Funeral service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until funeral service. Pastor Mark Fields will officiate. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery. Pallbearers will be sons-in-law and grandsons.