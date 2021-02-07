DAVID ELLSWORTH SHRIVER, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on January 5, 2021, in Marana, Arizona, as a result of complications from a stroke. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, son of the late Sanford E. Shriver and Claramay Watson. He graduated from the Marshall College/Jenkins Laboratory high school and attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee. Dave was a man who was always in motion. Growing up and throughout his life, he loved to spend times boating on the Ohio River and camping. Weekends were often spent camping and boating with his family. Dave had many hobbies. He loved technology and working with his hands. He was always busy and involved in some project. Dave’s love of all things electronic led him to a passion for HAM radio. He spent many evenings broadcasting on amateur radio as KD8YGB. Dave retired from WOWK-TV Channel 13 as a director after more than thirty years working in the television industry. He received numerous awards for his work with the CBS affiliate. In his time at WOWK-TV, he directed over twenty thousand newscasts, local TV shows and commercials. During his career, Dave also served as the President of NABET/CWA local 27 and represented his district numerous times at national CWA conventions and labor meetings. After retiring from WOWK-TV, Dave opened his own video production business with his son, David. During his time running Creative Video Images, he used his gift for technology to create a very successful business. Creative Video Images was the premiere company for wedding videography, local commercials, air shows, and corporate videos in the Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia tri-state area. Dave was an active member of the Tri-State Model Flyers remote controlled airplane flight club. Most weekends would find Dave and his son, David, enjoying their passion for aviation at the flying field or spending time on his boat skiing on the Ohio River. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Teresa Shriver; stepfathers, Austen Moore and Woodford Cecil; uncles, James C. Watson, Reverend Paul Watson, Reid Shriver, Ralph Shriver, and aunt, Agnes S. Patterson; sister-in-law, Kathy Howell; best friend, Dave Thomas; and many family pets. He is survived by his only son, David E. Shriver Jr., daughter-in-law, Lisa (Marut) Shriver, Alcira Marut of Houston, Texas, and grand-dogs, Finley and Tanner. Dave, you will never be forgotten. In our hearts, you will forever remain. Your family looks forward to flying with you again someday in heaven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made online to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Condolences for the family can be shared at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
