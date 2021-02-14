DAVID EUGENE STAPLETON, 68, husband of Beverly Stapleton, died Feb. 11 at The Pavilion at Piketon. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
