DAVID "RADIO" EVANS SR., age 60, Sunrise July 9, 1960, and Sunset December 28, 2020. Visitation 11 a.m. and funeral noon Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at The Meeting Point, 2866 Noe Bixby Road, Columbus, OH. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace North, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers and offer condolences to the Evans Family, visit www.thechapelofpeace.com.

