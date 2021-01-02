DAVID "RADIO" EVANS SR., age 60, Sunrise July 9, 1960, and Sunset December 28, 2020. Visitation 11 a.m. and funeral noon Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at The Meeting Point, 2866 Noe Bixby Road, Columbus, OH. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace North, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers and offer condolences to the Evans Family, visit www.thechapelofpeace.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- MU Football Notebook: Was this Doc's last game with Herd?
- Suspects sought following high-speed chase
- Endless possibilities: How a US small town made an Australian’s dream come true
- Virtual ‘Candlenights’ lifts financial burden off Harmony House
- Shooting reported in Huntington
- Chuck Landon: It's time for Doc to walk away
- Herd’s 2020 season ends in disappointment, uncertainty
- Jim Ross: An invasive species is moving into Cabell County
- Letter to the editor: Hospital workers took good care of COVID patient
- Man admits shooting three people outside Ironton bar
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snow covered Christmas in Huntington
- Photos: High School Basketball, South Point girls vs. Fairland
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: 100th birthday parade for Lenville Mays
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball takes on Robert Morris
- Photos: Marshall vs. UNC-Asheville, men's basketball
- Photos: The Avenue of Churches
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball team takes on Ohio University
- Photos: Christmas Parade for Southside students
- Photos: Central City Elementary gift distribution