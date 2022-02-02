DAVID FRANKLIN BRAMMER, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on January 29, 2022, surrounded by his wife of over 50 years and family on his farm. He was born on July 13, 1934, son of the late Conley and Blanche Brammer. David was a retired butcher from Byard’s Packing Company and an avid farmer, maintaining his family farm his entire life. He was preceded in death by two sons, David Lee “Red” Brammer of Proctorville, Ohio, and Franklin Dee Brammer of Chesapeake, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Betty Brammer; sister, Ruth Jones of Proctorville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Anita Brammer of Chesapeake, Ohio; two stepsons, Mike Henderson of Southern Pines, N.C., and Randy Henderson (Linda) of Chesapeake, Ohio; grandchildren, Shawna Rose, Jeremy (Julie) Brammer, Bryan (Misty) Brammer, Ryan (Lexy Simpkins) Brammer, Heather (Matt) Fletcher, Jessica (Jason) Huffman, Travis (Kristy) Henderson, Amanda (John) Stumbo, Chad (Gena) Henderson and Nathan (Jamie) Spurlock; plus 19 much-loved great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation and celebration of life Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 1 p.m., with the funeral following at 2 p.m. conducted by Pastor Randy Henderson at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
