DAVID GOODERHAM, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home. He was born on December 1, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Mildred Gooderham, two sisters and granddaughter, Natasha. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Rose Gooderham; three children, Steven Gooderham, Matthew (Tammy) Gooderham and Tina (Tim) Smith; five grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Fradd, Amber Gooderham, Steven Gooderham, Holly Gooderham and Jeremy (Allie) Gooderham; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Lloyd (Sue) Gooderham; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

