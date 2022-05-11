DAVID IVAN JAMES, 65, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 19, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Delcie Davis Elkins and the late Donald James. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Justin Tyler James; brothers, Donnie Elkins and Noah Simpkins; sisters and brothers-in-law, Deborah and Mark Young and Denise and Timbo Howard; aunt and uncle, Ruthie Williams and Hugh James; cousin, Clyde Blair; and many other cousins and a special friend, Ruby. There will be a graveside service at the family cemetery at a later date. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

