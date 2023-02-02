DAVID L. GOODALL, 81 of Proctorville, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Vicki Ronk Goodall and his children Victor (Mary) Goodall, Christa (Andy) Hunt, Kurt (Dawn) Goodall. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community Mission Outreach, 65 Township Rd. 1037, Chesapeake, OH 45619. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Big Branch Church, 2072 County Rd 31, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you