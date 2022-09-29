Our loving husband, father, grandpa and devoted friend DAVID LAWRENCE WITHERS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, having believed the words of Philippians 1:21 "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain," went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 14th, 1956, in Louisville, Ky., of the late Rev. Bill L. Withers and mother Cora Alice Withers.
He was a retired IBEW Journeyman Electrician who put his skills from God to work at West Virginia Baptist Camp at Cowen. David dedicated his life to the mission of Camp Cowen, "Where people meet Jesus." David's legacy will continue at Camp Cowen with the thousands of lives he touched throughout the years as a camp counselor. He was an active member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and had a servant's heart, participating in several mission trips throughout his life.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family which includes his wife of 45 years, Barbara Withers; three sons, David Withers II and wife Nikki of Proctorville, Ohio, James Withers and wife Amanda of Laurel, Mont., Matthew Withers and wife Brittani of Bridgman, Mich.; seven grandchildren whom he adored, Haley Withers, Dilynn Withers, Hannah Withers, Elijah Withers, Owen Withers, Austyn Withers and Benjamin Withers; and sisters Rebecca Blankenship and husband John of Beckley, W.Va., Bethanie Wood and husband Robert of Saginaw, Mich., Amanda Wood and husband Gregory of Cool Ridge, W.Va., and many nieces and nephews; along with many close friends who loved and supported him and his family.
The family will welcome visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Eric Porterfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to enhance the WV Baptist Camp at Cowen through the Withers Memorial Fund. Online donations can be made at https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/755430 selecting the Withers Memorial Fund. Checks can be made to Camp Cowen with Withers Memorial fund in the memo line and mailed to PO Box 1019, Parkersburg, WV 26102.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
CHARLOTTE MARIE BAUMGARDNER, 74, of Barboursville, passed away September 26, 2022. She was b…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.