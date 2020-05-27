Essential reporting in volatile times.

DAVID LEE BLAIR, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, in VA Medical Center, Huntington. He was born October 22, 1946, in Huntington, son of the late George and Edith Whitt Blair. He is survived by one son, David Lee II (Becky) Blair; one daughter, Deborah (Michael) Kiefer; one brother, Donald Blair; one sister, Edith Blair; five grandchildren, George, Charlie (Lakyn) and Brandon Blair, Lorelei and Lukah Kiefer; one great-grandchild, Charlie Blair II; and former spouse and still his friend, Lois Carol Blair. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

