DAVID LEE BURKS, 78, and his wife, BETTY SHIRLEY BURKS, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. David was born May 11, 1943, son of the late Eddie and Cleo Burks, and Betty was born August 25, 1942, daughter of the late Salem and Geraldine Smith. David served in the Navy before going to work for St. Mary’s Hospital, and he was also a member of Proctorville Masonic Lodge No. 550 F&AM. David and Betty met at St. Mary’s Hospital; David worked there for 50 years, and Betty worked there for 30 years. They walked hand in hand to the Lord together in St. Mary’s Medical Center on Sunday evening, September 19, 2021, where their love story began over 50 years ago. They are survived by their two daughters, Sonja Hayes and Rosella Tobey; and their son, Anthony Burks; nine grandchildren, Jasmine Gishnock, Bridget Hayes, Alyssa Inboden, Ashley Hall, Andrew Hall, Josh Sisler, Jennifer Sisler, Anthony Lee Burks Jr. and Matthew Burks; six great-grandchildren, Skylin Gishnock, Kamryn Dale, Lacie Burks, Presleigh Sisler, Harper Sisler, Jolene Sisler and Titus Sisler; as well as Betty’s favorite grandcats, Daisy, Feebee, Ishna and Squiggy. David and Betty are also survived by their siblings. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Frasure officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Proctorville VFW Post No. 6878 will conduct David’s military graveside rites. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- KDMC doctors give glimpse into their hospital during pandemic
- Herd collapses in 42-38 loss to ECU
- Developers continue revitalization efforts in downtown Huntington
- Family seeks answers three years after man went missing from Grayson Lake
- Autism pioneer Ruth Sullivan dies at 97
- Police roundup: Dispute between parents leads to vandalism after football game
- W.Va.’s world-leading virus surge pushes hospitals, first responders to breaking point
- RUTH CHRIST SULLIVAN
- Marshall, WVU meet in top-10 men's soccer matchup
- Huntington man charged in 2018 shooting deaths
Collections
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest Parade
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before East Carolina game
- Photos: Young Thundering Herd meets at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Marshall vs. WVU, men's soccer
- Photos: Poage Landing Days
- Photos: East Carolina defeats Marshall, 42-38
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane
- Photos: Barboursville Fall Fest pancake breakfast
- Photos: The Friends of Hospice annual mum sale
- Photos: Mary Ingles Trail Association reenactment camp