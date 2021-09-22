DAVID LEE BURKS, 78, and his wife, BETTY SHIRLEY BURKS, 79, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. David was born May 11, 1943, son of the late Eddie and Cleo Burks, and Betty was born August 25, 1942, daughter of the late Salem and Geraldine Smith. David served in the Navy before going to work for St. Mary’s Hospital, and he was also a member of Proctorville Masonic Lodge No. 550 F&AM. David and Betty met at St. Mary’s Hospital; David worked there for 50 years, and Betty worked there for 30 years. They walked hand in hand to the Lord together in St. Mary’s Medical Center on Sunday evening, September 19, 2021, where their love story began over 50 years ago. They are survived by their two daughters, Sonja Hayes and Rosella Tobey; and their son, Anthony Burks; nine grandchildren, Jasmine Gishnock, Bridget Hayes, Alyssa Inboden, Ashley Hall, Andrew Hall, Josh Sisler, Jennifer Sisler, Anthony Lee Burks Jr. and Matthew Burks; six great-grandchildren, Skylin Gishnock, Kamryn Dale, Lacie Burks, Presleigh Sisler, Harper Sisler, Jolene Sisler and Titus Sisler; as well as Betty’s favorite grandcats, Daisy, Feebee, Ishna and Squiggy. David and Betty are also survived by their siblings. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Frasure officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Proctorville VFW Post No. 6878 will conduct David’s military graveside rites. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you