DAVID LEE HATFIELD, 73 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at The Lantern at Morning Pointe, Russell, Ky.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Dr. David Lemming and Rev. Phillip Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary.
David was born September 13, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Lonnie Laymand and Flora Irene Estep Hatfield. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steven Hatfield.
David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rita Jo Meade Hatfield; one son, Ryan (Charli) Hatfield of Billingborough, U.K.; one daughter, Jennifer (Chad) Ball of Crown City, Ohio; one brother, Jerry (Carol) Hatfield of Milton; three sisters, Karen Lucas of Lavalette, Sheila (Virgil) Adams of Winfield and Suzette (Brian) Brumfield of Chesapeake, Ohio; four grandchildren, Lyla, London, Lochlan and Holly, a special sister-in-law, Carolyn (Kuhn) and hosts of nieces and nephews.
David was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University. After graduation from Marshall, David began his business career working at the Huntington Housing Authority. In 1980, he began his career with the federal government. After 33 years of service, overseeing several large capital projects and countless leadership and excellence awards, David retired from the U.S. General Services Administration.
David was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Throughout his lifetime, he was faithful to the Lord and served as a deacon and an adult Sunday School teacher for many years. He was a devoted and loving husband, brother, father and Poppy. Outside of church, he spent his life being actively involved in his children's lives, supporting them in whatever they desired. He helped coach youth softball and basketball and was always willing to help when needed. He also enjoyed snow skiing and loved watching The Herd.
Special thank you to both The Lantern and Hospice staff for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to your local Hospice organization or Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
