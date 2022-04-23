DAVID LYNN JACKSON, 69, of Willow Wood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, surrounded by his family. David was born on March 6, 1953, at Huntington Hospital to the late Fisher and Glenna Jackson of East Lynn, W.Va. After attending Wayne High School, David proudly joined the United States Navy and later served in the Army Reserve. During his brave Naval service, he served as a helicopter door gunner in Vietnam with the Light 3rd Squadron. For his honorable service, David earned a National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. David was a member of the Getaway Community Church. He retired from the Woody Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va., in 2008. He is remembered as an amazing friend, loving husband, treasured father, and honored Poppaw. David was also preceded in death by his stepmother Thelma Jackson. He is survived by his treasured wife, Janet Jackson; his greatest legacy, sons Jason Ray Jackson, Travis (Katie) Jackson, and a son he loved as his own, Jayson (Nicole) Pine; grandchildren Melanie and Eli Pine; brothers Glenn “Braxter” (Lenora) Jackson of McDonough, Ga., and Frank Eric Jackson of Morriston, Fla.; sisters Gladys Kay (Dale) Pratt of Huntington, W.Va., and Joyce Gayle (Tom) Lombardo of Lyndhurst, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Getaway Community Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Kenova VFW Post #93 will be conducting Military Rites. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. There will also be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
