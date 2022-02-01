DAVID MARSH LANNING, 76, of South Point, Ohio, was ushered to heaven after losing his brief fight at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va., on January 27, 2022. He was born in Crites, W.Va., on December 13, 1946, to Eli Marsh Lanning and Cecilia Celesta Sergent Spears Lanning. He was a graduate of Man High School, Man, W.Va. David then enlisted in the USAF serving in both Korea and England. On his latter tour, David met and married the love of his life, Agnes E. Hennessy Lanning on May 7, 1970, in Passage East, Ireland. On returning home, David earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education from Marshall University. He was an active member of St. Ann's Catholic Church. He went on to serve South Point and Burlington Schools as both a Teacher and Vice Principal for 33 years until his retirement. Post retirement, he took great joy in volunteering at the VA and the local food bank.
Something clearly reflected in all his accomplishments is his genius level intellect. He was always quick-witted and eloquent. He was ready to stand up and face any instances of inequality he witnessed. He was loving to one and all. An amazing husband, uncle and friend that entered into every relationship with unrivaled empathy, kindness and love. A proud veteran, David loved his country and adored the flag. He found great joys in keeping a garden with Agnes. He was a friend to all things great and small.
Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Spears, Merlin “Bugs” Spears, Dick Lanning, Don Lanning, and his sisters, Doris Spears Burks, Lorraine Spears Leese, Elaine Spears Foshee and Effie Lanning. He will also be met by five little Corgies he loved.
Those left to cherish his memory and presence in our lives are his devoted wife of 52 years, Agnes E. Hennessy Lanning; his sisters, Shirley Lanning Thompson and her husband Charles, Lounice Spears Jeffery and her husband Elmer “Junior”; his brother, John Lanning; and his sisters-in-law, Barbara Spears wife of Paul, Delores Spears wife of Merlin, and Anna Hennessy Burke and her husband Tucker. He is also survived by generations of nieces and nephews that he loved as his own.
The family will welcome all at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Chesapeake, Ohio, from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, for visitation. Mass will take place at 6 p.m. with refreshments served after the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in David's name to CMO Food Bank, Chesapeake, Ohio or to St. Ann's Church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.