DAVID MICHAEL TACKETT, 74 of Chesapeake, Ohio went to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 26th Street Baptist Church, Huntington, with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Burial and military rites will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. He was born October 28, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Herbert Leslie and Eunice Maxine Adkins Tackett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Sharon Kay Tackett and Donna Lou Tackett and a brother, Larry Gene Tackett. David retired from the Huntington Police Department. He was a member and trustee of 26th Street Baptist Church and a member of Fraternal Order of Police. He was Drill Instructor and a Vietnam veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Ann Wooten Tackett; daughter Kimberly Tackett of Proctorville, Ohio; sons David Michael (Shelly Wilson) Tackett of Milton, W.Va., and Christopher Tackett of Huntington; a sister, JoAnn Weatherall of Huntington; a brother, Charles Herbert Tackett of Huntington; six grandchildren, Alexander, Colton, Matthew (Hannah), Ryan (Stefanie), Olivia (Elaine), and Hayley (Chris); three great-grandchildren, Carmen, Phoebe and Michael and several nieces and extended family. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
