DAVID R. JOHNSON, 86, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Judith Johnson, died March 26 at home. He was a retired fire chief for the Veterans Administration in Chillicothe, Ohio, and had owned Tranquility Christmas Tree Farm in Jackson, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 30, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial follows in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Holzer Hospice. Masks and social distance are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com

