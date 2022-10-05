DAVID RICHARD BOWLES, 67, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Charlotte L. Clonch Bowles, died Sept. 30 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Myrtle Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.

