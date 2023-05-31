DAVID RYAN MITCHELL, 15 of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Born July 4, 2007, David is the son of William "Will" and Kristin Mitchell. He is survived by his parents and his younger brother, Levi; paternal grandmother Dorothy Mitchell of Waterloo, Ohio; and maternal grandparents David and Tewania Canterberry (his beloved Nana and Poppy) of Proctorville, Ohio.
David is loved by a large family including his grandfather William Mitchell who he joined in Heaven; great-grandmother Elva Jean Canterberry; great-grandparents Paul and Carol Black; and special "Uncle Roddy and Aunt Stephanie" Burcham, all of Proctorville, Ohio. Paternal aunts and uncles include Ruth Finley; Sammy Mitchell, Eddie Mitchell; Georgia Taylor; Joyce Cumpston; Vickie Miller; Alice Mitchell and a host of cousins and other family members.
