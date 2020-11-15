DAVID S. MUSSER, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sonny Musser and Margaret Louise Peters Musser of Proctorville, his wife, Debra Musser of Ashland, Ky., and his brother-in-law, Joe Midkiff of Proctorville. He is survived by his daughters, Jan (Heath) Smith of Dublin, Ohio, Jenny Chapman of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Molly (Scott) Coburn of Ashland, Kentucky; sister, Jane (Andy) Butcher of Chesapeake, Ohio; sister, Katie Midkiff of Proctorville; niece, Jocelyn (Wade) Maddox of Chesapeake; and nephew, Phillip Butcher of Chesapeake. He was also survived by his grandchildren, Hanna and Emily Smith of Dublin, Ohio, and Trey and Kolby Coburn of Ashland, Kentucky, and Kaydee Adkins. He had a special companion, Yvette Lemley-Adkins of Proctorville. David was a 1974 graduate of Chesapeake High School and graduated from Rio Grande College in 1978. He went on to work for the family business, Musser’s Produce, as well as Airgas, both of Huntington, W.Va. He was a member of NHRA Drag Racing and loved racing his Funny Car. He spent most weekends racing at I-64 Motorplex in Owingsville, Kentucky, where he will surely be missed by all his racing family and friends. There will be no visitation or funeral services, which was David’s request. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

