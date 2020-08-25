DAVID SANDERS, 79, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Linda Lou Rawlins Sanders, died Aug. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
