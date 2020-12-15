DAVID SWARTZWELDER, 81, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Community Hospice Care Center. The Lawrence County native was born April 15, 1939, the son of the late Harry and Druzella Miller Swartzwelder. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary Adkins Swartzwelder. David was a graduate of Dawson Bryant and was a former maintenance worker for Armco Steel for 35 years. When President Teddy Roosevelt once said "Walk softly and carry a big stick," he could easily have been talking about Dave Swartzwelder. The left-handed batter was known for his rocket shots down the first base line during his baseball playing days at Coal Grove and later in the softball leagues in Ironton and the area. In recent years, Dave has been helpful assisting in the annual 5K Memorial Day run in Ironton and raising scholarship money for veterans. In high school he was co-captain of the football team, captain of the basketball team and in baseball he not only was an outstanding hitter with great power, he pitched and averaged two strikeouts an inning. He was voted "Most Sports Person" and lettered in all three sports. It was Dave's love of sports that led him to team up with his good friend James "Pee Wee" Gibson to revive the Solvay Softball Field -- currently the Ironton youth soccer fields. Dave drove his father's tractor with disc from their farm on State Route 243 in South Point to Ironton where he and Gibson worked endless hours until the field was in pristine condition. Upon completion, the field was used for many years by the Ironton recreation department for youth and adult softball leagues. During his post-high school career, Dave was one of the big bats in the lineup for the famous Art's Superette men's softball team as well as Malone's Mobile Homes, Bob Linn Sporting Goods, Ironton First Church of the Nazarene and West Ironton Church of the Nazarene. Art's Superette dominated not only the Ironton's men's league but throughout the Tri-State, and the team was very successful in tournaments wherever they traveled throughout Ohio and other states. When the recreation department was still playing at Beechwood Park, fans would fill the stands to watch Swartzwelder crush home runs well over 300 feet out of the park into the middle of the football field. When leagues began to dwindle and fold, Swartzwelder continued to play in senior leagues. Playing in the Old Timer's League, Dave's team won the state tournament for the 35-and-older division. As he grew older, his swing was still powerful, and he joined the International Senior Softball Association (ISSA), and his team won the World Championship held in Manassas, Va., where he was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. In 2004, Swartzwelder was inducted into the Tri-State Sports Baseball/Softball Hall of Fame. He was named the "Best Offensive Player" in the All-World Team 65-and-older Division and was recognized in national publications for his outstanding performance. Dave attended Ironton First Church of the Nazarene and was an avid follower of southern gospel groups and traveled frequently to attend many concerts. He was a member of the Ironton Lions Club and worked endlessly on projects that raised funds for Seeing Eye dogs. Dave loved the Lord his Saviour, his wife Rosemary, three daughters, along with his granddaughter and great-granddaughters. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Joyce (David) Lynd of Pedro, Cheryl (Philip) Willis of Wheelersburg and Carla Swartzwelder of Ironton; granddaughter, Amy Tye of Richmond, Kentucky; and his great-granddaughters, Hayla Tye and Indya Tye; his pets, cat Missy and dog Sheldon. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery with Pastor Bob Bradley and Pastor Rob Hale officiating. To offer condolences to the Swartzwelder family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Ashland Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, Kentucky 41101.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- One arrested in kidnapping investigation
- Hurricane man arrested on two murder charges for Culloden, Hurricane shootings
- Legendary C-K coach Ward dead at 91
- KATLYN NICOLE MEADOWS
- ERICA LYNN VAUGHAN
- Marshall, UAB to meet in Conference USA Championship
- BUSINESS BEAT: Huntington McDonald’s franchisee receives national award
- Marshall football is outright champs of C-USA's East Division
- Time added to murder sentence after Huntington shooting victim’s testimony
- Police roundup: More details released in Huntington kidnapping case
Images
Collections
- Photos: Chuck Yeager through the years
- Photos: Huntington Police distribute gifts for annual Christmas party
- Photos: Ashland vs. Belfry, football
- Photos: Volunteers pack bags for donation at Orangetheory Fitness
- Photos: Day with Dasher, live reindeer experience
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball team takes on Ohio University
- Photos: Polar Bear Market
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: 2nd annual Barboursville Village of Lights
- Photos: Fairland vs. Fort Frye, boys basketball