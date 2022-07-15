DAVID WAYNE MAYS, age 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital with Rhonda, his beloved wife of 43 years by his side.
A well-respected and popular teacher in the Dawson-Bryant School District, David recently retired after 42 years teaching art and interactive media. As a long-serving coach to the Hornet Nation Girls' Track and Cross-Country teams, he significantly contributed to the growth of school athletic programs.
Throughout his career, David had the opportunity to meet parents and teach their children and their children's children. It was a common occurrence for former students to find and thank him for his influence in their lives long after graduating.
Leading by example among three generations, David quietly but consistently demonstrated grace, integrity, and respect as a teacher, coach, mentor, and volunteer of countless events and projects.
Always attentive to those with special needs, David and his wife were integral to the inception of Tri-State Developmental Services. As a founding member of TDS, David brought his decades of teaching and coaching skills to serve community members of all ages facing a wide range of developmental and social challenges.
David's strong, unwavering faith in God shaped his life and his relationships with family and close friends. He offered without hesitation his skills, talents, time, and love generously to all those who knew him, or were blessed to cross his path in a time of need. His gentle kindness, humble wisdom, quick wit, and sweet spirit will be missed more than can be expressed.
David is preceded in death by his father Linville Mays, mother Grace Hiser Mays, sister Elizabeth, father-in-law Bobby Nichols, and sister-in-law Dierdra "Dee" Nichols.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Nichols Mays; three brothers, Ronald Willie Mays and wife Connie, Sam Mays and wife Tammy, and John Mays; one sister, Susie Mays; his mother-in-law Mary Alice Nichols; sisters-in-law Cheryl Nichols Adkins and husband Timothy Adkins, and Valerie Nichols Taylor and husband Terry Taylor; and several nieces and nephews he loved very much.
He is also survived by a dear and special family, Shane and Michelle Nida and their children Riley, Bella, and Owen.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 at the Dawson-Bryant High School in Coal Grove, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tri-State Developmental Services (www.tristatedevelopmentalservices.org).
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.