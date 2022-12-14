DAVID WAYNE McDONALD, 51, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Chloe McDonald, died Dec. 6 in the Mayo Clinic. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. He was previously a manager at Wal-Mart. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either the family or to Chapman's Mortuary to help offset funeral expenses. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
