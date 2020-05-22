Essential reporting in volatile times.

DAVID WAYNE VOGELSONG, 67, of Ironton, husband of Tammy Tipton Vogelsong, died May 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired Operator at Dow Chemical and worked at Phillips Funeral Home. Funeral service will be noon May 23, First Baptist Church in Ironton. Burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday. Donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child c/o First Baptist Church, 304 South 5th St., Ironton, OH 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

