DAVID WILLIAM COMPTON, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted by Fr. Charles Moran at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church. A Rite of Committal will be held at a later date. David was born on December 20, 1946, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Andrew Jackson and Agatha Williams Compton. David was a graphic design artist. He loved photography and to go camping. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Karen Sue Taylor; and a loving Shih Tzu, Josephine “Josie” Marie. He is survived by his wife, Monica J. Compton; a Shih Tzu, Angela “Annie” Grace; and two friends, Alfred Akers and Jim Gray. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until service time at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you