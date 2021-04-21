DAVID WILLIAM COMPTON, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Monica Tonkovich Compton, died March 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retried graphic artist. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. April 22 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Rite of Committal will be at a later date. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the church. www.regerfh.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you