DEAN COOPER, 91, died March 26 and his wife, MARY ALICE COOPER, 86, died April 17, both of Proctorville, Ohio. They are survived by their children, Teresa Johnson, Deana LeFevre and Michael Cooper. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 23 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

