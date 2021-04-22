DEAN COOPER, 91, and MARY ALICE PYGMAN COOPER, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, were the loving parents of three children, Teresa (Greg) Johnson, Deana LeFevre and Michael (April) Cooper. Both went to be with the Lord; Dean on Friday, March 26, 2021, and Mary Alice on April 17, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va.
He was born March 11, 1930, in Chesapeake, Ohio, son of the late Lester and Alberta Curtis Cooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Hilda (Tom) Hesson, Tommy Cooper and Gary Don Cooper.
Mary Alice was born September 7, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Chlovis and Mollie Galloway Pygman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Juanita Pygman, Margie (Jimmy) Howell and Welford (Ethel) Pygman.
In addition to their children, the couple are survived by two grandchildren, Megan (Kent) Fallin, Jimmy (Kori) Cooper, and a great-grandson, Crosby Fallin.
Dean is survived by a sister, Sue Spence; nieces and nephews for the couple are Bonnie Daniels, Phil (Kay) Hesson, Dale Hesson, Duke (Marsha) Hesson, Kitty (Rick) Doebler and Diane Fannin; Dean and Mary Alice cherished their granddog, Crunch Cooper; special friends, Albert and Peggy Baker, Gerald and Michelle Bloss (Clayton), Betty Cook and family, John (Ellen) Wylie, Rick Galloway, Becky Zimmerman and Janet Barcus. Also the Men and Women of Proctorville VFW Post No. 6878 and Auxiliary; and Lawrence County Veterans Commission Members.
Dean was a member of the Rome Church of Christ and retired from the Huntington Publishing Company, The Herald-Dispatch, as an Advertising service manager, printer and carpenter after 44 years of service. He also served as a Lawrence County Adult Probation Officer from 1997 to 2000.
Dean was very active with many Veterans advocacies, including being a U.S. Army Korean veteran, serving from 1951 to 1953, and Army Reserve from 1958 to 1966, member of the American Legion from 1958 to present, a member of the Ironton, Ohio, Legion for 60 years and a Lifetime VFW member. His love for God and Country led him to many different memberships and accomplishments for Veteran Services.
He joined the Robert T. Hall Post in Huntington, W.Va., in 1969, transferred to the Chesapeake, Ohio, Post and then reorganized and moved his membership to the new Proctorville VFW Post 6878.
He has participated in the Honor Guard for 45 years, attending more than 1,000 funerals, numerous flag raisings at local school functions, dedications to openings of local establishments, yearly Memorial Day activities visiting more than eight cemeteries yearly. Dean participated in all monthly duties of the Post and served as Commander of Post 6878 from 2000 to 2002. Dean continued his support of veterans when he was appointed to the Veteran’s Commission in Lawrence County, Ohio, for more than 43 years. On the Commission he helped other veterans and their families with their care and needs; he was successful in getting the Courthouse Square named “Veteran’s Square” on September 21, 1982. He assisted with obtaining a Soldiers Plot Section in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio, and erecting the memorial wall and flagpole in January 1986. Dean and his family were very honored and proud when he was inducted to the “Ohio Veteran’s Hall of Fame” in Columbus in 2018. Twenty individuals were chosen out of 300 applicants for the honor in the State of Ohio. He was also named “Veteran of the Year” in Lawrence County that same year.
Dean was a civic leader, serving as a member of the Southern Ohio Republican Club, officer of the Eastern Lawrence County Republican Club and served as a Rome Township Trustee for 33 years (1982-2015), where he served the Rome Township in many areas. Dean had many community contributions, a member of Tidy Up Lawrence County, a Rome Volunteer Fire Department supporter for 30-plus years, KYOVA Planning Commission, advocated for naming bridges after Danny Hayes (veteran), Robert Dalton (architect) and Judge Kenneth Ater (veteran). He was President of the Fairland High School Band Boosters 1970-1974, President of the FHS Athletic Boosters 1974-1977, Coached Senior League Boys Baseball Team 1967-1972, Senior League All-Star Coach 1970-1972, and assisted in building the FHS stadium bleachers. Dean served on the board of the Chesapeake Community Center.
If Dean were asked if he has ever won an award, he would say, “No,” but would explain that every time he succeeded in life and made a positive contribution to society, it was an honor. He did not seek glory for his efforts but chose to remain quietly in the background supporting others.
Mary Alice and Dean were married for sixty-six years. She was a devoted wife and mother who chose to stay home and raise their children.
After their children were grown, Mary Alice went to work for the Fairland Local School District, where she worked for more than forty years. She served as the Secretary at Fairland High School until her retirement in 2010. Mary Alice worked under five principals in her career: Carl York, David Judd, Eddie Capper, Jon Bradley and Roni Hayes. In 2010, she received an award from the OHSAA for Exemplary Contribution and Service throughout her career.
In 2016, she was one of the twelve-member class inducted into the Inaugural Class of the “Fairland Hall of Fame” for her contributions and dedication to the school district. During her career as secretary, Mary Alice assisted with all extracurricular clubs, athletic teams and booster organizations. She was instrumental in managing the Principals Award ceremonies and graduations.
Mary Alice was lovingly known as “Mrs. Cooper of Fairland High School.” She made every individual who entered Fairland High School feel welcome and treated each student as though they were her very own. She was truly the engine that made the school go for almost four decades. Her former students and their parents remember Mrs. Cooper for her generosity and kindness. She earned the respect of students, parents, faculty and staff.
Mary Alice was a member of the Rome Church of Christ; a lifetime member of the Proctorville Woman’s Club; and a charter member of the VFW Post No. 6878 Auxiliary, where she served as Secretary until recently. As an auxiliary member, she participated in flag raising ceremonies, Memorial Day ceremonies, fundraisers and numerous monthly activities.
Mary Alice was very supportive of the community and was a member of TLC, Tidy Up Lawrence County for several years. During the years that Mary Alice was raising her children, she was an active member of the Fairland Athletic and Band Boosters.
Dean and Mary Alice loved life, their children, their grandchildren/grand-dog and their community. They will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered for their devotion to each other.
