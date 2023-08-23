DEAN CALDWELL, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. He was born August 27, 1941, in Huntington, WV, a son of the late Dean Caldwell Sr. and Elizabeth Ray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Deal, Evelyn Thompson, Garnet Morrison and Dallas Smiroldo and Sister-In-Law Pam Melton. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1959. Upon graduation he proudly served four years in the Air Force. He spent the majority of his career in Law Enforcement. In 1963 he moved his family to Washington, DC where he joined the Washington D.C. Police Department earning both a meritorious bronze and silver medal for valor during his time there as police detective. He accepted a job in Maryland in 1970 with the Hyattsville Police Department where he served for over 25 years and retired at the rank of Captain. He moved back to the Huntington area in 2006. He was an active and faithful member of the Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, Huntington, WV for 15 years where he served in many capacities as a Sunday School Leader, Property Manager Chairman, and Deacon. He loved singing in the choir and ministering to the sick. Later he changed his membership to New Baptist Church where he continued to be a faithful member. He loved his Berean Sunday School Class. He was a member of the Gideons International where he served as Vice President. He was dedicated to telling people about Jesus and was actively involved in Bible distribution free to all. He served on the board of directors for the City Mission and was a member of the American Legion. He loved the Lord, his family, friends and country. He was a "people person" and never met a stranger that didn't quickly become his friend. He loved all sports and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan all his life. He was a strong family man with a huge heart and a positive role model for his daughters and son. He was blessed with a good sense of humor. He was a very loving, kind, and generous husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be missed more than anyone will ever know. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife and high school sweetheart of 63 years, Gwen "Cookie" Caldwell whom he married on April 9, 1960, at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington, WV; two daughters Sherri L. Reese of Catlettsburg, KY (Darren) and Tammi S. Shope (Darrin) of Waldorf, MD and one son David B. Caldwell of Huntington, WV. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Christina Cooke, Kevin Bowler, Katherine Donald (Jeremy), and Stephen Cooke, Kelly Reusser (David), Kara Duty (John), twelve great-grandchildren and one brother-in-law (Thomas A. Melton).
Visitation will be at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 625 County Road 775, Proctorville, Ohio, on Thursday. August 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Trent Eastman and Rev. Bob Withers officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International Living Memorial Bible Fund, Hospice of Huntington, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.