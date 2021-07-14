DEBORAH L. ANSON, 57, of Ironton, sister of Norman Anson, Mike Anson and Teresa Cade, all of Ironton, died July 12 in Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice, Portsmouth, Ohio. She worked at Tri-State Industries. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 16 at Wurtland (Ky.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial following in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

