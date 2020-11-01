DEBORAH LEE BURCHAM, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, entered the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of 43 years to Stephen Dale Burcham. She was born May 24, 1959, daughter of Rosa Lowe of Proctorville, Ohio, and the late Hubert George Lowe. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Margery “Betty” Elizabeth Burcham. She graduated Fairland High School in 1977. In her early career, Debbie worked at the State Treasurer’s Office, processing sales tax returns, and went on to establish with her husband, Stephen, their accounting practice in Huntington, W.Va., and worked the daily operations for the past 39 years. In addition to her husband, Stephen, and her mother, Rose, Debbie is survived by two daughters, Jodi (Evan) Hall of Proctorville, Ohio, and Jessica (Jared) Fox of Huntington, W.Va.; she was affectionately known as “Mimi” to her four grandchildren that she adored, Isla and Elora Hall, and Thomas and Ella Fox; brother, Bobby (Pam) Lowe of Corning, Ark.; father-in-law, Dale (Brenda) Burcham; brothers-in-law, Scott (Cathy) Burcham; Shawn (Angie) Burcham; sister-in-law, Margie Burcham; special aunt, Jean Street; and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family. She has always been a bright light of giving for everyone around her. She loved to share that light through cooking, feeding her family and friends as a symbol of communion and nourishment. She and Stephen traveled to many football games over the years to cheer for The Ohio State Buckeyes. She also loved to garden and bird watch. Debbie will be remembered for being a selfless and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Debbie’s love of the performing arts, the family would request a contribution to a permanent dance scholarship at 4th Avenue Arts Performing Arts Center. This scholarship will be awarded annually, in honor of Debbie, to a student who would otherwise be unable to study the arts. Donations can be mailed to 1030 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, or electronically at www.4thavenuearts.org. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Rev. Dwayne Shugert. Visitation is being held from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Private burial will take place Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
