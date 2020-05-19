Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


DEBORAH LYNN MCMILLIAN, "Debbie," 61 of South Point, Ohio, passed away May 15, 2020, at her residence. Debbie was born August 6, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Roy and Helen Webb. She was a caregiver and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her brother, Marty; son, Jack McMillian Jr.; and grandson, Brandon Layman. She is survived by her husband, Jack McMillian; two sons, Jason Webb and Jeremy McMillian; three daughters, Jennifer Layman (Roger Jr.), Stacy Latham and Kim McMillian; 13 grandkids and eight great-grandkids that she loved so much. She is also survived by three sisters, Linda Clay, Donna Elkins and Dreama McComas; and four brothers, Larry, Charlie, Tommy and Joey Webb. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.